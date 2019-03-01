Rain Likely Sunday, Brief Wintry Mix in Northwest Tennessee

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Friday, March 1st

The high temperature on March 1st has been, on average, 57°F but today we were struggling to reach the 40s across most of the viewing area! Clouds continue across the sky for most of the Mid-South with parts of southwest Tennessee getting in on the sunshine briefly this afternoon. We’ll start to see our temperatures recover tomorrow but a cold front coming on Sunday will make the warm-up very brief.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies will continue overnight but with a brief break in the clouds that could cause temperatures to drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise on Saturday morning! It’ll be a dry night but with a potential for patchy fog early on Saturday morning.

A dry day is in the forecast for tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy but a break of sunshine could mix in during the morning. Rain and scattered thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow night into Sunday morning and afternoon with rain becoming heavy at times. A brief wintry mix is possible in northwest Tennessee Sunday night but accumulation is looking likeliest near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com