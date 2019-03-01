Remains of missing service member return to Union City

51 years after he went missing in action during the Vietnam War, Navy pilot Lt. Richard “Tito” Lannom will return to his home town of Union City to be laid to rest.

On Saturday, Union City’s White Ranson Funeral Home will host visitation for Lannom.

President of that funeral home, Robert White, gave some background on on Lannom.

“Tito was originally born here in Union City, in 1941. His family was here, and they had all passed away by the time that he went missing.”

Thanks to the efforts of the U.S. POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Lannom’s remains were finally recovered in Vietnam last fall.

To honor his sacrifice, a special memorial will be unveiled Saturday at Discovery Park in Union City.

“We will have an unveiling of a monument out there, putting a rosette on the monument, which will indicate that Lt. Lannom is no longer missing in action but killed in action,” said White.

Discovery Park President and CEO Scott Williams says they were approached by the family to hold the special service.

“Discovery Park of America is all about inspiring children and adults to see beyond, and what better example of seeing beyond could we have than Tito and the fact that he gave the ultimate sacrifice?” added Williams.

Lt. Lannom will now serve as an inspiration to the people of Tennessee.

“It’s really important for the whole city, for the whole county, and honestly for the whole country to stop for a moment and think about these men and women who sacrificed so that we can have freedom,” said Williams.