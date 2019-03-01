Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Litsa Jackson

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is second grade teacher Litsa Jackson. She currently teaches at Fifth Consolidated Elementary School in Dyersburg after being on and off for 15 years.

Jackson enjoys being able to teach her students the importance of reading and writing but also says that teachers need to cater to the children’s interests as well.

“If you can find what clicks for those children and help them grow,” said Jackson. “To just see that growth is amazing. They are children and learning needs to have the fundamentals in there of play and imagination.”

She turned her passion into a career, and enjoys finding what makes each of her students unique.

“Be passionate about it, you know it’s just not teaching a child, but teaching the whole child,” said Jackson. “You have to love who they are as a person. Love their families, love where they come from, and making a difference beyond just the books.”

Jackson will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.