Families gather in downtown Jackson for Mardi Gras festivities

JACKSON, Tenn. – An annual kids event has returned to the Hub City.

Saturday morning kids in Jackson got to shutdown parts of downtown for a Mardi Gras celebration. Thanks to Jackson Downtown Development Corporation kids and parents were able to head out for some Mardi Gras fun.

“It’s just a chance for families and people to come together to have fun in downtown. There is a Mardi Gras kids parade, a pancake relay which is going on behind me right now and there is music and food and fun,” said Matt Altobell, director for the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation.

Sophia Sage says she has been coming to the Mardi Gras parade ever since she was a little girl.

“I love Jackson. I love the excitement. It may be a little chilly but its totally worth it,” said Sage.

She says it has been a fun filled day for her- just like other times she has attended the Mardi Gras kids parade.

“I have been here since 9 o’clock this morning. We are actually in the midst of doing the pancake flipping and relay race which is a lot of fun because its about how fast you are and that is great,” said Sage.

Marley Parrish is attending the Mardi Gras parade with her three children. She says its their first time attending the event.

“We have had a blast,” said Parrish. “We had our friends dress up with us we are the power rangers. It has been so much fun coming out with the community get out there and dance and be silly.”

She says she plans to come again next year.

“We’re hoping that this is a yearly thing for our crew. I love that Downtown Jackson is coming back to life. I’ve lived here my whole life. It’s been a whole lot of fun seeing fun events that invites the community,” said Parrish.