Inmate work program hopes to reduce recidivism in Henry County

HENRY CO., Tenn. — Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew knew they needed a solution to a problem.

“Our recidivism rate is around 84 percent, meaning that once you come through these jailhouse doors, you’re 84 percent more likely to come right back through them,” explained Belew.

The solution? An inmate work program, which allows certain inmates in the Henry County jail to pay back their debt to society.

As part of the program, inmates are given a job in the community. Half of their money goes towards paying restitution to any victims, as well as costs to the county and sheriff’s office.

“So if you’re the victim of the crime, we’ve got this guy out here working–or girl–they’re gonna pay for your restitution while they’re incarcerated here, which a lot of times the people never get,” said Belew.

The rest of the money goes into their commissary, which they can collect after their release.

Inmate Shane Crosser says he’s saved enough to help him greatly when he finishes his sentence.

“Main part, I plan on saving, I got enough money to do anything I really put my mind to,” said Crosser.

Sheriff Belew says the money is essential to reducing recidivism…

“It’s going to help them to get a driver’s license, to get an apartment, maybe to get away from that criminal activity that they were involved in before they came in to the Henry County jail.”

One of the main partners with the program is PML Incorporated, located in Paris, Tennessee. They say they are fully satisfied with the inmate program so far.

12 inmates are currently employed at PML, including Crosser.

“I think it’s a good program for anybody that shows initiative to change their life and do better.” said Crosser.