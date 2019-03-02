Lexington unveils marker for local songwriting legend

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer Buddy Cannon has written for some of the biggest names in country music, and he’s traveled the country thanks to his talents.

But tonight, it was all about returning to his hometown of Lexington, Tennessee.

Cannon will now have a special marker outside the Princess Theater in Lexington. Friends and family attended the unveiling, and everyone agrees Cannon is still as humble as ever.

He’s still the same person he was when I married him, he’s not about the glitz and glamour, he’s just the simplicity,” remarked his wife of 50-plus years, Billie Cannon.

Cannon and his wife both call Lexington home. Cannon attributed his talents to the influence of Carl Perkins and others from the area.

“I played music all my life. When I got old enough to start playing in bars and making a little bit of money, I saw no reason to do anything different,” said Cannon.

The marker outside details his career accomplishments and beginnings. As part of the Tennessee Music Pathways program, more than 200 locations within the state will unveil statues, markers, murals, or other attractions.

“I always pinch myself everyday. I can’t believe I’m doing this,” said Cannon.

Arguably his biggest supporter showed up to the celebration: his 95-year old Mom, Lyndel Rhodes. She recalls how she knew he would make it in the music industry.

“We would listen to the songs on the radio. He could hear one [song] 2 or 3 times and he had it. I mean from 3 years up. He’d go around singing all the time.”