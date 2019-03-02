Local woman holds campaign for upcoming election

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local woman is announcing her campaign for the upcoming Jackson City election.

Andrea Gibbons-Moore announced that she is running for the Jackson City Council seat in district 2.

The family members, friends and neighbors of the candidate gathered at the kickoff.

She says she is looking forward to making a difference in the community.

“Seeing that much needed concern of our job creation, our transportation, our housing were in desperate need and we need to address those issues at this time,” said Gibbons-Moore.

The Jackson city election will be May 7.