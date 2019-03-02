Water safety course held in honor of drowning victim

JACKSON, Tenn. -Swim USA and a local sorority presented a water safety class for kids Saturday morning.

The Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho partnered up to teach kids the importance of knowing how to swim in bodies of water like lakes and beaches.

Vice President of the sorority, Deborah Montague says its important to teach African American and Hispanic children to swim. She says a large percentage of these children can’t swim.

The swimming camp is being held in honor of Tyler Spann from Lexington, who died as a result of drowning in a rip tide.