Windy And Rainy Tonight And Sunday

Weather Update – 7:13 a.m. – Saturday, March 2nd

Happy Saturday Everyone!

A dry Saturday ahead with rain moving in overnight. Some rumbles of thunder in the mix as well. Heading out Sunday morning? It will be cold, windy, and very rainy, so take the umbrella!

A dry day is in the forecast for today with highs in the middle to lower 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy but a break of sunshine could mix in during the morning. Rain and scattered thunderstorms will be possible tonight into Sunday morning and afternoon with rain becoming heavy at times. A brief wintry mix is possible in northwest Tennessee Sunday night but accumulation is looking likeliest near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com