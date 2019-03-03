Cold Start To The Week

Weather Update – 11:11 p.m. – Sunday, March 3rd

We will be off to a cold start this week. Temperatures have been dropping all day and will continue to drop as an arctic air mass continues to take over the area. Lows for tonight will be in the teens for many. But considering winds will be out of the north at 10-15 miles per hour, wind chill values Monday morning will be in the single digits.

Skies will gradually clear overnight and we can expect partly to mostly sunny conditions for much of our Monday, with fair weather lasting into mid-week. Highs for tomorrow though will barely reach the freezing mark. Temperatures will stay in the 30s before slowly entering the 40s and 50s after Tuesday, follow by the return of some rain and possible storms before into the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com