Leaders of the ‘Evangelism Rally’ expect to spread across Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn– “That they can walk off this campus saying, hey we can do that, or I’ve never thought about that before,” said Union University Ambassador Dr. Ernest Easley.

Spreading the gospel of Christ across Tennessee was an idea started 4 years ago by the Tennessee Baptist Convention and Union University.

Sunday afternoon people from West Tennessee attended the Evangelism Rally in hopes of gaining the tools necessary to share the gospel of Christ.

“To bring members here, to put them into break out sessions, with different topics that pertain to sharing the gospel,” said Dr. Easley.

Union University Ambassador Dr. Ernest Easley said these break out sessions are broken up into sections called main track, women track and youth track.

“Their challenges are different from a 60 year old man, so we thought are we going to have a track for just students, and bring some leadership up in here,” said Dr. Easley.

Dr. Easely said Sunday’s rally will help members of the churches do a better job with helping people come into a relationship with God.

“If they could leave out of here with one or two, practical truths, that they can apply in their life or in their churches than its been a home run,” said Dr. Easley.

He also said the rally will be expanding across the state of Tennessee.