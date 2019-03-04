Birth control recall information

Oman Pharmaceutical is recalling four lots of its birth control tablets. The birth control could contain defective blisters with incorrect tablet arrangements, putting you at risk.

So far, there are no reported cases of pregnancy or adverse effects connected to this recall.

If you have questions about your birth control, you are asked to contact your pharmacy.

If you are using this recalled medication, you are advised to use a non-hormonal method of birth control and contact your health care provider.

For more on this recall, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.