Free colorectal cancer screening locations
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month, several pharmacies across West Tennessee will have free colorectal screenings.
Screenings are scheduled at the following locations every day in March:
- Alamo
- Cavalier Pharmacy, 8 North Cavalier Drive
- Fred’s Pharmacy, 1200 W. Church St.
- Bells
- Raines Pharmacy, 13062 US-79
- Brownsville
- Main Street Pharmacy, 200 E. Main St.
- Camden
- Walmart Pharmacy, 2200 Highway 641
- Dyer
- Duncan’s Pharmacy, 137 S. Main St.
- Friendship
- Quality Drug Co., 632 Main St.
- Henderson
- City Drug Store, 118 E. Main St.
- Dee’s Discount Drugs, 689 Kimberly Drive
- Huntingdon
- City Drug Co., 630 RB Wilson Drive
- Jackson
- Baker’s Family Pharmacy, 200 W. Main St.
- Health Care Pharmacy, 505 Roland Ave.
- Kirkland Cancer Center – Retail Pharmacy, 620 Skyline Drive
- Vantreese Discount Pharmacy, 1463 South Highland Ave.
- Walgreens Pharmacy – Skyline Drive, 601 Skyline Drive
- Kenton
- Kenton Drug Co., 116 E. College St.
- Lexington
- Family Pharmacy, 6 Hospital Drive
- Jones Pharmacy, 101 Lexington Plaza
- Lexington Discount Drugs, 148 W. Church St.
- Professional Arts Pharmacy, 270 W. Church St.
- Medina
- Hometown Pharmacy, 599 Highway 45 Bypass South
- Three Oaks Pharmacy, 259 Three Lone Oak Drive
- Milan
- Milan Hometown Pharmacy, 3107 Highland St.
- Parsons
- City Drug Store, 18 W. Main St.
- Fred’s Pharmacy, 501 Tennessee Ave. North
- Vise’s Discount Pharmacy, 179 Tennessee Ave. North
- Rutherford
- Hester Drug Company, 114 E. Main St.
- Savannah
- Kroger Pharmacy, 775 Pickwick Rd.
- Prescription Shop, 765 Florence Rd.
- Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 800 Wayne Rd.
- Scotts Hill
- Family Pharmacy, 10091 TN-100
- Selmer
- Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 409 Mulberry Ave.
- Midtown Pharmacy, 270 E. Court Ave.
- Trenton
- Eddie’s Pharmacy, 114 Davy Crockett Mall
- Duncan Express Pharmacy, 2017 S. College St.
- Troy
- Troy Pharmacy, 404 W. Harper St.