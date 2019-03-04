Henry Co. director of schools talks about bus wreck

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A school bus crash early Monday morning left a few students with minor injuries.

“It could have happened to any of us this morning approaching that same curve,” Henry County Director of Schools Brian Norton said. “Immediately went to the the site and found that we had 13 students, 11 of our students from Henry School, two from E.W. Grove, and a driver. Immediately my first concern was, are they safe?”

The incident took place around 6:45 a.m. Monday just outside Paris. The scene was cleared an hour and a half later, according to Norton.

The driver was driving east on Jones Bend Road and became blinded by the sun, causing the bus to end up on its side, according to Norton and a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Norton says he’s glad the students and driver are OK.

“Injuries have been sprains, and so that’s great news for our students and for our driver, who has been really worried about their well-being,” Norton said.

He says thanks to students and the driver knowing emergency evacuation procedures, everyone got off the bus safely.

“Law enforcement were very complimentary as they viewed the video, and we as well,” Norton said in regard to the Tennessee Highway Patrol who were handling the incident. “He followed everything, the procedures, to the T.”

Some students had to be transported to the emergency room for minor injuries. Some went on to attend classes.

Norton says he’s glad the incident was handled smoothly.

“I’m grateful for the calmness of our driver and our students,” Norton said.

No charges are to be filed against the driver.