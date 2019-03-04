Larry Milton Ruff, age 79, formerly of Jackson, TN, passed away in Winter Garden, FL on February 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, in hospice, at Orlando.

Born November 6, 1939 in Elberton, GA, he was the son of the late Floyd Raymond Ruff and Francis Snellings Ruff. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Ruff Craft.

He graduated from Elberton High School where he excelled in basketball and where he met his future wife, Sara Ellen Veal. They married in 1958 and shared 60 wonderful years together. In 1970 they moved to Jackson where they owned and operated a local machining and fabrication business for 34 years until retirement. They were faithful members of West Jackson Baptist Church. He loved his church and his Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Sara: daughter, Jeanenne (Dr. Ellington Darden), their children, Tyler and Larah: son, Phillip Clayton Ruff and children, Jessica and Sabrina Ruff, all of Orlando, FL.

Favorite pastimes included riding his 4 wheeler with his faithful dog, Katie, and working his land atop his tractor, “Big Red”. His interests included woodworking and raising cattle. He had a love for music and enjoyed strumming his guitar, and playing the piano.

He preferred the simple life and took pleasure in living it. He will be remembered as a man of humility, honor, and integrity.

Graveside services will be Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019 At 11:00 AM and directed by Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home,428 E. Plant St. Winter Garden, FL. Burial will be at Winter Garden Cemetery.