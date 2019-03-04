Mugshots : Madison County : 03/01/19 – 03/04/19

1/42 Haven Permenter Possession of methamphetamine

2/42 Adrianna Myles Shoplifting

3/42 Andre Goodman Failure to comply

4/42 Andre Price Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/42 Angel Alonso Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/42 Barton Drake Aggravated assault

7/42 Blake Pittman Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/42 Brandon Blankenship Possession of methamphetamine



9/42 Caroline Williams Public intoxication, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

10/42 Cedric Cross Violation of probation

11/42 Charlie Hartshaw Violation of community corrections

12/42 Chevalia Collier Schedule II drug violations



13/42 Cody Smith Failure to comply

14/42 Cookie Fowler Failure to appear

15/42 Denikka Williams Shoplifting

16/42 Diego Savage Failure to appear



17/42 Dustin Gilmore Theft over $1,000

18/42 Gidarell Bradley Shoplifting

19/42 Harold Tate DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/42 Heather Pollock Shoplifting



21/42 James Meeks DUI

22/42 Jason Ganaway Evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

23/42 Jennifer Wiseman Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

24/42 Jesse Buelow Violation of probation, failure to appear



25/42 Jessica Bishop Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/42 John Rickman Leaving the scene of accident

27/42 Katlyn Sipes Failure to appear

28/42 Larry Dawkins Violation of community corrections



29/42 Latoya Sparks False reports

30/42 Lee Young DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon, schedule I & IV drug violations, theft under $999

31/42 Michael Webb Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/42 Monshunica Owens Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/42 Murriel Lee Violation of probation

34/42 Philip Hammond Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/42 Quennell Owens Violation of parole, failure to comply

36/42 Richard Stephenson Contempt of court



37/42 Russell Rich Possession of methamphetamine

38/42 Shakara Mathis Possession of methamphetamine

39/42 Shalonda Moore Shoplifting

40/42 Tammy White Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/42 Tierra Pendleton Shoplifting

42/42 Trevor Wood Violation of probation





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/04/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.