Red Cross helps Decatur Co. flood victims

PARSONS, Tenn. — The Red Cross is stepping in to help families in Decatur County recover from the flooding Tennessee River.

“We’ll be open from 9 to 4 daily for flood victims to come in and get groceries, family packs, health and beauty supplies, just whatever they need to get them through this time,” said Ginger Teague, a member of the First Baptist Church in Parsons.

The Red Cross is set up at the church.

“When approached by the Red Cross to help our river community and our families, we of course wanted to be of assistance and jump in and help with what we could,” Teague said.

Donations flooded in and volunteers put together family packs for flood victims to get through the week.

The distribution site needs a little of everything.

“Things that can be easily used without having to have a stove or electricity, cans with pop tops,” Teague said.

“One thing we do not have is can openers, and we have received a lot of canned donations with a closed lid,” Teague said.

She also said they are in need of soap, hygiene items, cleanup items, and more helping hands.

“We are in need of volunteers who can help with our distribution site, help us work the distribution site, count the items that come through the distribution site,” said Wanda Doyle, the senior volunteer recruiter for Red Cross.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up online with the Red Cross.

If you or someone you know has been effected by the flooding, you can stop by the distribution center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Bring your name, address, phone number and number of people in your household.