Sheriff: 2 students taken to hospital after Henry Co. bus crash

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two students were injured after a school bus crash Monday morning in Henry County, according to Sheriff Monte Belew.

Belew said the students were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash happened on the 4000 block of Jones Bend Road near Paris.

Belew said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, emergency medical personnel, and school officials were at the scene, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Belew said they believe the sun got into the school bus driver’s eyes, causing the driver to go off the side of the road and roll sideways into the ditch.

Parents were notified and no serious injuries were reported.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.