Well Below Freezing for the Next Two Nights

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, March 4th

Skies will be mostly clear this evening but wind chills are still currently in the teens and twenties area-wide. Part of the reason why, is because of newly fallen snow that fell just northwest of West Tennessee on Sunday. That wind is blowing right over fresh powder to create one of the coldest March afternoons on record.

TONIGHT

Regardless of what a rodent says, there are still two weeks of winter left! Under clear skies tonight, once again, we could see temperatures drop to the teens by sunrise. Actual temperatures will be in the middle teens at the coldest point of the night but although light, winds could make temperatures feel like upper single digits and lower teens at the beginning of the day.

You can expect sunny skies on Tuesday but with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. This will make high temperatures in the upper 30s feel a bit more like upper 20s at the warmest point of the afternoon, so stay warm! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

