Woman indicted in deadly Bradford motorcycle crash

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has charged a woman almost a year after a crash killed two people on U.S. 45 in Bradford.

Nicii McAlister, 32, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of 47-year-old Bucky Wells, of McKenzie, and 41-year-old Kimberly Cook on March 15, 2018.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Wells and Cook were on a motorcycle, turning into a business when their motorcycle was rear-ended by McAlister’s SUV.

Court documents say McAlister is accused of “conduct creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.”

She has been released from the Gibson County Jail on bond.