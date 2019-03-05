Cold And Breezy Afternoon

Weather Update: Tuesday, March 5th —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another quiet and tranquil day on the way. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, severe clear in fact. Temperatures will warm through the 20s to around 36 degrees later this afternoon. It would seem that would feel warmer today, however that is not the case. We remain entrenched in a broad upper level cyclonic flow. The whole air mass is arctic in nature. A reinforcing shot of cold air will push south with an area of high pressure. As the high settles in this afternoon, winds will pick up this afternoon making its feel like we remain in the upper 20s all day.

