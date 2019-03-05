Concerned parents speak out at weekly PTO meeting held at Pope Elementary

JACKSON, Tenn.–Parents of local students attended a school’s parent teacher organization’s meeting, Tuesday night.

It was all for the weekly PTO meeting at Pope Elementary School in northeast Jackson.

Parents were invited to discuss with school board members the possibility of opening an new K-8 school. Parents say the current elementary school is outdated and overcrowded.

“We wanted them to just come and listen, come and hear our concerns talk to us , tell us where you’re coming from that was the whole objective behind this meeting was to get everybody here so that we can ask questions,” said Sherry Franks, a concerned parent.

Only four of the nine school board members were in attendance. The school board has already voted for a new school to be open.

They will now have to decide on where it will go.

The next meeting is March 14.