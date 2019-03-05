Greenfield students and fans send off girls basketball team to state tournament

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — The Lady Yellowjackets of Greenfield were sent off to Murfreesboro this afternoon, returning to the Class A state tournament.

Students and fans of all ages came out to show their support at Greenfield high school this afternoon, as they have all season long for the defending state champs.

Greenfield earned a spot in the big dance with a 78-55 over Hillcrest this past weekend. The Lady Yellowjackets have put together a nice resume this season, heading to Murfreesboro as district and region champions.

Led by junior guard and Class A Miss Basketball Award winner Chloe Moore-McNeil, Greenfield will take on Clarkrange in the state quarterfinals on Thursday at 2:45 p.m.