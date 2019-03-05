Hardin Co. floodwaters begin to recede

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — After an unusually strong flood season, the waters are beginning to recede in Hardin County. The Pickwick Dam area saw some of the worst flooding in the region.

“In the Pickwick area, this was some of the highest flooding since 1973,” said Josh Clendenen, public relations consultant for the Tennessee Valley Authority. “We came close to matching that level, and in some areas, we did have historic flooding.”

Residents and officials are now getting their first look at the damage. But it still could be a while before cleanup can even start.

According to the TVA, a damage assessment must be completed before the cleanup efforts can get started. That will not happen for at least two weeks.

Clendenen says TVA personnel have to address the worst damage in the TVA system first.

“That’s why it’s going to take a little bit of time, because we’re going out and assessing the entire system and finding out where we need to get in as quickly as we can,” Clendenen said.

When the cleanup efforts do start, the TVA plans to start with public areas first.

Clendenen added that the TVA’s actions during the flood season may have saved over $1 billion in potential damage.