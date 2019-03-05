High-speed chase ends with crash in Carroll County

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewer Ryan Burton sent dash cam video of the chase on Highway 70.

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A high-speed chase through multiple counties ended Tuesday morning with a crash in Huntingdon.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received multiple calls and messages about a high-speed chase on Highway 70 in Carroll County.

Huntingdon Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers confirmed around 11 a.m. that the chase ended with a wreck in the area of Highway 22 North and Lexington Street. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, later identified by U.S. Marshals as Michael Jowers, of Lexington, at times reached speeds of 90-100 mph in the Huntingdon city limits, sometimes driving the wrong way on one-way streets, according to Smothers.

Jowers at one point drove through the Court Square at a high rate of speed where police had attempted to stop him, Smothers said.

U.S. Marshals say Jowers is a registered sex offender. They had attempted to stop Jowers in Henderson County and again in Madison County, which led to the chase on Highway 70.

Jowers eventually drove into Huntingdon where he almost hit a patrol car and other vehicles, according to Smothers.

The chase ended when Jowers drove onto a dirt road near a Highway 22 exit ramp, where the vehicle hit a ditch and rolled.

Jowers then tried to run but was taken into custody. A female passenger was also in the vehicle.

It is not yet known what additional charges Jowers may face as a result of the chase.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office all were involved in the pursuit.

