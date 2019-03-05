Mugshots : Madison County : 03/04/19 – 03/05/19

1/20 Tatyana Catchings Driving while unlicensed

2/20 April Aston Violation of community corrections

3/20 Austin Whitsitt Shoplifting

4/20 Blake Carroll Failure to appear



5/20 Bradley Perry Possession of methamphetamine

6/20 Brian Bradford Criminal impersonation

7/20 Anthony Jones Violation of probation

8/20 China Collier Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/20 Christopher Hernandez Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

10/20 Cynthia Nance Identity theft

11/20 Lindsey Wallace Unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/20 Earl Dubose Simple domestic assault



13/20 Jerry Transou Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/20 Jonathon Jimenez Violation of probation

15/20 Joseph Dugger DUI, leaving the scene of accident

16/20 Kalieta Griffin Criminal impersonation, violation of probation



17/20 Robert Eubanks DUI

18/20 Tea Mays Failure to appear

19/20 William Lee Flatt Shoplifting

20/20 Willie Talley Failure to comply









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/05/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.