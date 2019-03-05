Mugshots : Madison County : 03/04/19 – 03/05/19 March 5, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/20Tatyana Catchings Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20April Aston Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Austin Whitsitt Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Blake Carroll Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Bradley Perry Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Brian Bradford Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Anthony Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20China Collier Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Christopher Hernandez Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Cynthia Nance Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Lindsey Wallace Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Earl Dubose Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Jerry Transou Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Jonathon Jimenez Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Joseph Dugger DUI, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Kalieta Griffin Criminal impersonation, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Robert Eubanks DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Tea Mays Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20William Lee Flatt Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Willie Talley Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/05/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore