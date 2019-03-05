One injured in a shooting in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police officers said they responded to reports of a shots being fired in east Jackson just after 6 p.m., Tuesday evening.



Investigators said shots rang out on Highview Street, just off of North Royal Street.

Police cars blocked off the road along with crime tape while officers investigated the area.

Up to nine police cars were at the scene around 6:30 p.m. as officers searched.

Investigators said when they arrived, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers said that person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity or if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

And while WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was still at the scene around 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, officers were still investigating what led to the shooting.

The Jackson Police Department said they are still in the preliminary stages of investigating this case and said they will have more updates as more information becomes available.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or CrimeStoppers at

(731) 424-TIPS (8477).