Tonight Will Be the Third Night in a Row in the Teens

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, March 5th

This morning, temperatures dropped to the middle teens for the first time this Winter! This morning’s temperature of 15.8°F was colder than all of November, December, January, and February. Before 2019, Jackson has only had the annual minimum in March in three other years. Of course, 2019 is far from over, but 79% of annual data puts the annual minimum in January or February. We also tied the record (or set a new one) for the most consecutive hours below freezing since we dropped below 32°F Sunday evening and didn’t return back to that mark until this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will, once again, offer an opportunity for temperatures to drop to the middle teens by sunrise on Wednesday. Light winds will keep the wind chill from being much of a factor tonight or tomorrow morning but it’ll still be a day for the heavy jacket and the rest of your winter wardrobe. Stay warm!

Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow but with winds at only 5 miles per hour from the west. This will put us back in the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon as we continue the warm-up forecast to take place for the rest of the week! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com