Ash Wednesday observed in West TN

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mardi Gras celebrations are over. Today, millions around the world and here in West Tennessee are observing Ash Wednesday.

Tonight, parishioners at St. Mary’s Catholic Church attended a special Ash Wednesday service to receive ashes.

Today also marks the first day of Lent, which occurs 40 days before Easter.

The season of Lent is often observed through fasting and prayer.

For participants, placing ashes on the forehead is considered a sign of repentance.