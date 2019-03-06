BREAKING: Man accused of killing his mother in east Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his mother Tuesday night inside her east Jackson home.

Antonio James, 37, of Jackson, is charged with first-degree murder after investigators say he fatally shot his mother, 52-year-old Ermateen James, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police responded around 6 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting at a home on the 200 block of Highview Street.

Investigators say Ermateen James was found unresponsive in the home. According to the release, she was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The release says investigators identified her son Antonio James as the suspect and received a tip about where he could be found.

Officers found James around 10 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Tomlin Street, where he was taken into custody.

James remains in custody at the Madison County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Jackson City Court.