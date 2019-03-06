Chester Co. organization cleans up community

CHESTER CO., Tenn. — One group is aiming to keep a community clean by squashing litter bugs.



Spray paint cans, empty cups of coffee and ice cream tubs are some of the things you’ll find on the side of the road in Chester County, but Keep Chester County Beautiful is ready to change that.

“We’re obviously here to clean the community, inspire new generations to keep the communities clean and keep everything litter free,” said Misti Pequignot, education coordinator for West TN Recycling Hub.

Since 2015, Keep Chester County Beautiful has been fighting those litter bugs, and now they’re inviting others to help, starting Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.

“We’re actually gonna be picking up litter at Fred’s parking lot, because that seems to be the place where more litter builds up,” Pequignot said.

They’ll move to Talley Store Road in front of the recycling hub.

But there are also ways you can keep litter to a minimum in your everyday life.

“Make sure you put your trash in designated trash bins. A lot of them downtown also have a recycling bin on the side of them,” Pequignot said.

The hub also gives out free litter bags and ash trays for your cars.

Saturday’s cleanup day is also a great way to get service hours.

Officials say the best part is, you don’t have to bring anything except yourself, they’ll provide all the cleaning tools.