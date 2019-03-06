Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for sexual assault suspect

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a man suspected of sexual assault.

Travis Jones, 37, is wanted in Haywood County on charges of sexual assault by an authority figure, aggravated assault, and violation of an order of protection.

Jones is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile victim in Haywood County.

He is also wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who knows where Jones may be is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-2412, or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).