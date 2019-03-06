Health Department launches new program for families

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is launching a new program to help local families.

CHANT, or Community Health Access and Navigation in Tennessee, benefits families through helping them make connections with resources in the community.

“CHANT will help them get connected with our community again,” said Lindsey Nanney, CHANT program director.

The voluntary educational program gives families the tools they need to be successful.

“How to be successful in raising a family and connecting you to our local community,” Nanney said.

There are qualifications to determine who is eligible to join the program.

“Anybody who is pregnant or has had a baby, kids under five and TennCare eligible, you would qualify,” Nanney said.

Participants will learn about preventative care, vaccinations and more. Nanney says staff will teach families how to navigate the health care system and how to use available resources.

The Children and Youth with Special Healthcare Needs program, or CYSHN, is a part of CHANT and focuses on families with children who have physical disabilities. Nanney says they provide extra guidance, education and financial support.

“Raising a kid is hard, but we don’t have to do it alone,” Nanney said. “We can all come together and help raise these children to be the best that they can be.”

To learn more about these programs and others through the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, call their office at 731-927-8546.