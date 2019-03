High School Girls Basketball State Tournament Scores (Mar. 6)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA girls state basketball tournament from March 6, 2019:

CLASS AA:

Macon County 56 / Covington 38

Cheatham County 49 / Grainger 41

Marshall County 34 / DeKalb County 31

Westview 54 / South Greene 42

CLASS AAA:

Riverdale 67 / Arlington 50

Houston 65 / Mt. Juliet 58