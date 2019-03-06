Jackson clinic raided by law enforcement agencies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Late Wednesday morning, the Ballard Clinic in downtown Jackson was shut down as agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Inspector General searched the building.

Patients were showing up throughout the day, unaware of the clinic’s raid by authorities.

“This is all I know — I went in for an appointment and I couldn’t get it, so they said they’d call me,” patient Hallie Young said. She arrived at the clinic for her appointment before realizing what was occurring.

Representatives from both the TBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on both the search and any possible investigation.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News attempted to call the Ballard Clinic as well but did not receive an answer.

At the clinic, investigators were seen going in and out of the office, as well as other buildings on the property.

Earlier, investigators went through the storage units in the back of the clinic.

Records from the Tennessee Department of Health show that Dr. Thomas K. Ballard III has been disciplined in the past by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners. Records also show Ballard was placed on a two-year probationary period after he was found guilty by the board for improperly prescribing controlled substances and failure to maintain proper records, among other allegations.

Officials have not confirmed if Wednesday’s search was related to that previous disciplinary action.

Patients at the clinic speak highly of the doctor.

“I think a lot of Dr. Ballard. He’s a good doctor, and he’s really been good to me and treating me really, really nice,” Young said.

There was no timetable given for when the clinic would reopen.