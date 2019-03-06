Man charged in murder-for-hire plot appears in court
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Murfreesboro man allegedly part of a murder-for-hire plot appeared in court Wednesday.
Stephen Taylor, 43, is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Investigators say Taylor hired 22-year-old Gregory Barnes, of Humboldt, to kill an unidentified Murfreesboro man.
Investigators say the intended victim was a witness to an aggravated assault and burglary Taylor was accused of in Murfreesboro.
Taylor’s next court date is at 1 p.m. April 2 in Humboldt City Court.