Man charged in murder-for-hire plot appears in court

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Murfreesboro man allegedly part of a murder-for-hire plot appeared in court Wednesday.

Stephen Taylor, 43, is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Investigators say Taylor hired 22-year-old Gregory Barnes, of Humboldt, to kill an unidentified Murfreesboro man.

Investigators say the intended victim was a witness to an aggravated assault and burglary Taylor was accused of in Murfreesboro.

Taylor’s next court date is at 1 p.m. April 2 in Humboldt City Court.