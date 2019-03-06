Man involved in murder-for-hire plot appears in court

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Murfreesboro man allegedly part of a murder-for-hire plot appeared in court Wednesday.

43-year-old Stephen Taylor is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Investigators say Taylor hired 22-year-old Gregory Barnes to kill an unidentified Murfreesboro man.

Investigators arranged a sting leading to Taylor’s arrest before he could kill anyone.

Taylor is also charged with burglary and aggravated assault.

Taylor’s next court date is April 2 at 1:00 p.m. in Humboldt City Court.