Man involved in murder-for-hire plot appears in court
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Murfreesboro man allegedly part of a murder-for-hire plot appeared in court Wednesday.
43-year-old Stephen Taylor is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Investigators say Taylor hired 22-year-old Gregory Barnes to kill an unidentified Murfreesboro man.
Investigators arranged a sting leading to Taylor’s arrest before he could kill anyone.
Taylor is also charged with burglary and aggravated assault.
Taylor’s next court date is April 2 at 1:00 p.m. in Humboldt City Court.