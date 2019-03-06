Michael Loyd Casey Parchment, Paris, Tennessee

37

Volunteer Medical Center, Martin, Tennessee

Saturday, March 2, 2019

Memorial service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019

First United Methodist Church

Emily Walker

Private family burial will be held at a later date.

After 12:00 P.M. Saturday until time of service.

August 3, 1981 in Paris, Tennessee

Donald Parchment and Deborah McAfee Parchment, Paris, Tennessee

Gary “Bo” (Emily) Walker, Henry, Tennessee Christopher (Melissa) Walker, Hazel, Tennessee James (Faith) Walker, Richmond Hill, Georgia

Michael is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and special friends.