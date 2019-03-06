Michael Loyd Casey Parchment
|Michael Loyd Casey Parchment, Paris, Tennessee
|37
|Volunteer Medical Center, Martin, Tennessee
|Saturday, March 2, 2019
|Memorial service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019
|First United Methodist Church
|Emily Walker
|Private family burial will be held at a later date.
|After 12:00 P.M. Saturday until time of service.
|August 3, 1981 in Paris, Tennessee
|Donald Parchment and Deborah McAfee Parchment, Paris, Tennessee
|Gary “Bo” (Emily) Walker, Henry, Tennessee
Christopher (Melissa) Walker, Hazel, Tennessee
James (Faith) Walker, Richmond Hill, Georgia
|Michael is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and special friends.
|Michael loved his family and enjoyed farming and farm equipment.
Memorials for Michael may be made to: Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959