Michael Loyd Casey Parchment

WBBJ Staff,

 

 Michael Loyd Casey Parchment, Paris, Tennessee
37
Volunteer Medical Center, Martin, Tennessee
Saturday, March 2, 2019
Memorial service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019
First United Methodist Church
Emily Walker
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
After 12:00 P.M. Saturday until time of service.
August 3, 1981 in Paris, Tennessee
Donald Parchment and Deborah McAfee Parchment, Paris, Tennessee
Gary “Bo” (Emily) Walker, Henry, Tennessee

Christopher (Melissa) Walker, Hazel, Tennessee

James (Faith) Walker, Richmond Hill, Georgia

Michael is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and special friends.
Michael loved his family and enjoyed farming and farm equipment.

Memorials for Michael may be made to: Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959