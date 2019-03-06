Mugshots : Madison County : 03/05/19 – 03/06/19

1/19 Todd Owen Violation of probation, failure to appear

2/19 Amie Paulus Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/19 Arianna Lockhart Shoplifting

4/19 Corwin Mitchell Simple domestic assault



5/19 Damian Graham Failure to appear

6/19 Darius Swanson Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/19 Houston Smith Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/19 Ileene Rivera Shoplifting, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange



9/19 James Johnson Fugitive-Hold for other agency

10/19 Jarian Mosley Violation of probation

11/19 John McKinnie Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/19 Larry Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/19 Latasha Conway Shoplifting

14/19 Lee Minor Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/19 Morgan Soltes Schedule IV drug violations, violation of probation

16/19 Myteisha Smith Shoplifting



17/19 Paul Bates Violation of community corrections

18/19 Willie Greer Failure to appear

19/19 Willie McCurry Violation of probation







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/05/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/06/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.