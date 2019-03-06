Mugshots : Madison County : 03/05/19 – 03/06/19 March 6, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Todd Owen Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Amie Paulus Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Arianna Lockhart Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Corwin Mitchell Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Damian Graham Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Darius Swanson Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Houston Smith Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Ileene Rivera Shoplifting, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19James Johnson Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Jarian Mosley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19John McKinnie Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Larry Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Latasha Conway Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Lee Minor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Morgan Soltes Schedule IV drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Myteisha Smith Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Paul Bates Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Willie Greer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Willie McCurry Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/05/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/06/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore