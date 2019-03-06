Rain Returns to West Tennessee Thursday Night

Weather Update – 3:50 p.m. – Tuesday, March 5th

West Tennessee started with temperatures in the teens and lower 20s for the third morning in a row today. The weather has been unusually cold for the beginning of March but we’re finally about to warm up once again. Some of the weather model data continues to suggest near 70°F weather for Saturday but that comes with a chance for thunderstorms!

TONIGHT

Clear skies will come with a few clouds overhead in West Tennessee but we’ll have light winds to allow for one more cold night. It may end up being the last night below freezing for a little while! Temperatures will start in the lower to middle 20s by sunrise on Thursday.

We’ll start with mostly sunny skies again tomorrow but clouds are forecast to return in the afternoon when temperatures peak in the middle 50s. We’ll stay rain-free until showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm return Thursday night into Friday morning. Severe thunderstorms aren’t expected with that round of wet weather but we’re closely watching the weekend forecast with a potential for strong thunderstorms on Saturday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

