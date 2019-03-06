Savannah police seek to ID person of interest in counterfeit money case

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Savannah are asking the public to help identify a person of interest in a counterfeit money trafficking case.

The counterfeit bills were used earlier this year at Walmart in Savannah, according to a release from the Savannah Police Department.

Police provided two store surveillance images.

Anyone who can identify the man or vehicle or has other information about the case is urged to contact investigators at the Savannah Police Department at 731-925-3200 or after hours at 731-925-4988.