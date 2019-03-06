Sunny But Still Chilly

Weather Update: Wednesday, March 6 —

Severe clear skies continue across all of West Tennessee this late morning and afternoon. Temperatures as of 11: 30 AM are not back above freezing, though with the northwesterly flow still persistent the air still feels a lot colder. Temperatures will top out around 42 later this afternoon. But again, wind chill values will likely stick into the upper 20s to low 30s all afternoon. Clear skies remain in place overnight allowing temps to fall once again into the 20s, but not nearly as cold as this morning or the last two for that matter.

Moe Visits Couch Farms!

For those that missed it this morning on Good Morning West Tennessee! I spent time in Denmark/Huntersville in West Madison county. I was at Couch Farms where I met the family and their farm employees. They invited me out for lunch and a meet and greet. The food was great, especially the ‘southern stew’ that was concocted! The big moment of the afternoon would be riding in one of their John Deere tractors! One of the biggest they had! Of course, the wheels alone were about 4 or 5 feet taller than me! Now, granted. I know that’s not saying much as I am quite short as is! Either way, I had a blast! Thank you to the Couch Farm family and employees for the invite! I’ll let the video tell the rest of the story!