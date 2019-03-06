TDOT announces weekend lane closures on I-40 in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Construction will lead to lane closures this weekend on Interstate 40 in Jackson.

The eastbound and westbound left lanes of I-40 from Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, for portable barrier rail work, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The backup date for the work is 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15 there will be intermittent lance closures on the westbound right lane of Carriage House Drive. One lane will remain open at all times. Those lane closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.