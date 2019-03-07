Cancer center hosts Blue Moon Bayou in honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization hosted an event that they are calling a party with a purpose.

Thursday evening, the Kirkland Cancer Center was joined by the Jackson community for an educational night of fun.

It is the first year for the Blue Moon Bayou, an event in honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Organizers say it is one of the most preventable forms of cancer and encourage individuals to get a colonoscopy by the age of 45.