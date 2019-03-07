Crockett Co. elementary schools team up for donation drive

MAURY CITY, Tenn. — Flooding in Hardin and Decatur counties inspired some area schools to reach out and help.

“If we had the flood and if it got in ours, we would want them to help us, so we’re giving back,” said Cacie Jo McNeill, a third grade student at Maury City Elementary.

McNeill wants to help victims dealing with the aftermath of historic flooding on the Tennessee River.

The Maury City Elementary third grader is one of hundreds of students in the district reaching out to families.

“My director of our extended learning program, Allison Smith, went to a meeting and it was with Hardin County school system, and they were getting phone calls all day about students that were displaced and didn’t have basic supplies that they needed,” said Bonnie Hall, third grade teacher at Maury City Elementary.

Maury City isn’t the only school in Crockett County helping out the Hardin County flood victims. Others have teamed up with them.

“We’ve got Friendship and Gadsden that are helping,” McNeill said.

There are several items needed at this time.

“We’re asking for bottled water, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, towels, first aid items, shampoo, conditioner, hair dryers, just all of the basics that we need that people kind of take for granted,” Hall said. “We are working with the House of Hope in Hardin County, and so we are delivering the supplies to them and they’re going to distribute them to the families that are most in need there.”