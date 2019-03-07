Ferguson signs with Birmingham Southern

JACKSON, Tenn. — North Side’s Ethan Ferguson signed to continue his football career at Birmingham Southern College.

Ferguson lined up at offensive line for the Indians, and was a crucial key to helping North Side reach the 4A State Quarterfinals last season.

Over the course of his career, Ferguson has looked forward to playing at the next level and has put in the work accordingly. He will report to campus in the fall to join a Birmingham Southern team that went 6-4 in 2018.