High School Girls Basketball State Tournament Scores (Mar. 7)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA girls state basketball tournament from March 7, 2019:

CLASS A:

Loretto 59 / Oneida 40

Greenfield 64 / Clarkrange 45

Midway 53 / Eagleville 51

Gibson County 50 / Summertown 32

CLASS AAA:

Bradley Central 34 / Lebanon 26

Oak Ridge 65 / Science Hill 49