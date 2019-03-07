Local doctor announces run for City Council

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local doctor is announcing she’ll be on the ballot for Jackson City Council elections.

Dr. Tracie Walker announced at a news conference Thursday that she’ll be running for City Council District 7.

Walker’s friends and family gathered at the conference held at Jackson City Hall.

Walker says she has been active in the community, and, if elected, there are several things she wants to accomplish.

“(The) tax burden which affects our district, definitely concerned about an ongoing infrastructural challenge that we are facing,” Walker said.

Elections for the City of Jackson are on May 7.