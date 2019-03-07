Local organization hosts event for women’s health

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization is promoting women’s health for a 17th annual event.

It’s all for National Women and Girls HIV and AIDS Awareness Day at Campbell Street Church of Christ.

Guests enjoyed a fashion show, food and a motivational speaker. The Office of Women’s Health is ensuring women make the best choices when it comes to protecting their health.

“We just encourage each woman and girl, as well as men and young adults, to go out and get tested we have local health departments that will come to you and provide testing.”

The group says abstinence is the best way to avoid HIV.

They also discussed ways to protect yourself, your partner, patients and family from an HIV infection.