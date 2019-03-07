Local semi-pro basketball team getting ready for regular season

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Eagles basketball organization is nearing the beginning of their season. The Eagles are a semi-professional team in a league designed to filter players into professional basketball leagues overseas.

So far, the Eagles have played 3 preseason games, winning all of them. They begin regular season play on March 17.

This Saturday the Eagles will be hosting a community wide event in order to promote support for the team. They will scrimmage former local high school and college basketball players at the Bolivar Municipal Center. T-shirts will be given away as well as books for small children. Concessions will also be provided for fans.

The event begins at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night.